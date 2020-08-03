VF names Winnie Ma as President, Greater China

VF Corporation has appointed Winnie Ma to the new position of President, Greater China. Based in Shanghai, the company said in a statement, she will report to Kevin Bailey, Executive Vice President & Group President, APAC and Emerging Brands.

“The Asia-Pacific Region, and China specifically, present tremendous growth opportunities for VF and our brands,” said Bailey, adding, “Appointing a seasoned leader like Winnie with deep experience in China and understanding of the Chinese consumer will help us accelerate our growth strategy in this fast-paced, digitally-driven marketplace. Her experience in consumer behaviour, digital transformation and brand building with blue-chip multinational companies makes her an ideal leader for our China business.”

The company added that as the President, Greater China, Ma will be responsible for elevating VF’s business and brands in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Ma will also focus on advancing VF’s stated strategy of growing its business in China.

“I’m honoured to be joining the VF Family and to have the opportunity to work with its iconic brands,” added Ma.

Ma joins VF following a 10-year career at Unilever, North Asia, where she most recently led the beauty & personal care category business. Prior to Unilever, Ma worked for The Coca-Cola Company for 12 years, holding several marketing positions. She previously worked at Mars China for six years in positions across sales and marketing. Ma holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Nankai University and an MBA from China Europe International Business School.

