Vhernier shuffles leadership following Richemont acquisition

On the back of Richemont closing its acquisition of the jewellery brand, Vhernier has now announced the appointment of Gianluca Brozzetti to its board of directors as executive vice president in an ad-interim CEO role.

While Vhernier’s ownership will now be switching hands to the Swiss luxury giant, the brand’s former owners, the Traglio family, who acquired Vhernier in 2001, will remain involved.

Current CEO Maurizio Traglio, for example, will take on the role of chairman of Vhernier S.p.A.’s board of directors, while Carlo Traglio, the current chairman, will become chairman of Vhernier USA LLC. Isabella Traglio, meanwhile, will continue to serve as head of design and R&D, overseeing the creative direction of the house.

Richemont initially announced its acquisition of Vhernier in May 2024, when it was agreed that it would acquire 100 percent of the Italian jewellery brand in a private transaction.

At the time, the group’s chairman, Johann Rupert, said the addition of Vhernier to Richemont’s portfolio would complement its existing collection of jewellery houses, and the company would work to realise its full potential.

Upon completion of the process, Nicolas Bos, CEO of Richemont, stood by the move and the further leadership changes, stating: “I have admired Vhernier ever since it was co-founded by Angela Camurati.

“Richemont has deep respect for the Traglio family’s exceptional achievement in establishing Vhernier as a highly distinctive jewellery Maison. We very much look forward to working with Maurizio, Carlo and Isabella to ensure that Vhernier flourishes in years to come.”