Victoria Beckham chairman exits to pursue personal interests

Ralph Toledano, the chairman of Victoria Beckham, has confirmed his departure from the British luxury brand that he has helmed for eight years.

The executive shared the news with WWD, to which he also announced plans to step down as partner of Neo, the private equity firm that invested 30 million pounds in Victoria Beckham in 2017 and holds a minority stake in the business.

Toledano’s resignation is reflected in documents filed with the UK’s Companies House.

Speaking to WWD, Toledano said that while “technically” he was retiring, he sees the shift as the beginning of a “new chapter” to be defined by “learning and transmitting”. Alongside pursuing personal interests, specifically European history, he also intends to continue mentoring fashion talent and helping people grow their careers.

Toledano added that he felt “very serene” about the decision to step down, particularly as Victoria Beckham continues to show strength. “The results are good, the roadmap is clear and there is great leadership,” he continued.

Toledano, who also served as president of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, was tapped as chairman in 2018 after being personally selected for the role by the brand’s eponymous founder, Victoria Beckham. At the time, the designer said his “unrivaled industry experience” was behind the appointment.

Since then, Toledano has worked with Beckham on building up the brand, which last year saw sales rise 19 percent to surpass 170 million dollars. According to the founder of Neo, David Belhassen, the company could be on route to secure a billion dollars in revenue, particularly given Beckham’s reputation.