Victoria Beckham explains parental approach following son's 'control' claims

New York - Victoria Beckham has responded to accusations from her eldest son that she wants to "control" his life and tried to "ruin" his marriage. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, she stated that she and her husband David have always sought to "protect" their children.

In a long message posted on social media in January, Brooklyn Beckham, 27, accused his famous parents of placing more importance on the "Beckham brand" than anything else.

According to him, in the weeks leading up to his 2022 wedding to American actress Nicola Peltz, they tried to convince him to "give up" the rights to his name.

When asked by the American newspaper about these accusations, Victoria Beckham, the former Spice Girl turned successful fashion designer and businesswoman, defended herself and her husband, the former captain of the England football team. She did so without naming their eldest son.

"We have always tried to be the best parents possible. You know, we have been in the spotlight for over thirty years now, and all we have ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children," she said.

"Parenting young adults and adults, my goodness, is very different from having young children. I think we are doing our best."

The Beckhams cultivate an image on social media and in the media as a glamorous and successful couple. They appear to be a close-knit family, very close to their other three children.

"From the moment I started to oppose my family, I have faced countless attacks from my parents, both in private and in public, passed on to the press on their instructions," Brooklyn also accused.

David Beckham himself has not responded directly to questions about the tensions with his son. However, during a CNBC programme about children's use of social media, he stated that they have "the right to make mistakes".