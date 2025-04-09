Victoria's Secret bolsters leadership, appoints Adam Selman to creative role

Victoria's Secret is bolstering its leadership team with the appointments of seasoned executives to drive growth.

Anne Stephenson, a veteran merchandiser, will lead Victoria's Secret; Ali Dillon, with extensive brand experience, will head Pink; and Amy Kocourek will serve as president of beauty. The company also welcomes Adam Selman as SVP, executive creative director.

CEO Hillary Super believes this team's expertise will fuel innovation and impact. “This is an exceptional team of product and creative leaders whose vision and operational expertise will drive new levels of growth, innovation, and impact for our company,” Super said.

Victoria's Secret's new leadership brings extensive experience.

Anne Stephenson, a seasoned merchandising executive with over 25 years in roles at Victoria's Secret, Full Beauty Brands, and Torrid, is now president of Victoria's Secret.

Ali Dillon, a merchandising and brand expert with over two decades of experience from Alex Mill, Gap, and J.Crew, leads Pink.

Amy Kocourek, appointed president of beauty in March, has a strong merchandising background from Kendra Scott, Kohl's, and other retailers.

Adam Selman, founder of his own brands and former chief design officer for Savage X Fenty, joins as SVP, executive creative director, bringing a unique creative vision honed through work with major artists and his own labels Adam Selman and Adam Selman Sport (A.S.S.). Starting his career under designer Zaldy Goco, known for creating Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show wings. In 2010, he went out on his own, creating custom looks for stars like Beyonce, Lorde, Katy Perry, and Rihanna’s looks for her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show performances.