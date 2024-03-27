Vince CEO Jack Schwefel steps down

Vince Holding chief executive officer Jack Schwefel has resigned from the company.

The company’s board of directors has appointed David (Dave) Stefko, current director and former chief financial officer as interim CEO, effective immediately.

“The Board thanks Jack for his work in positioning Vince for its next chapter of growth and wishes him the best as he pursues other opportunities,” said Michael Mardy, chairman of the company’s board of directors.

“Having previously served as interim CEO during a time of prior transition and amidst the volatility of the Covid-19 pandemic, the board is confident in Dave’s ability to lead the organisation during this period,” added Mardy.

Stefko, the company said in a release, has over 30 years of senior finance and executive management experience, and has been a member of the board since June 2023 after retiring from his role as the company’s CFO, which he held from 2015 to 2023. Stefko also served as the company’s interim CEO from August 2020 to March 2021.

The company added that Vince remains on track with its profitability objectives for the full year 2023 and expects to report fourth quarter and full year financial results by late April 2024.