Vince Holding Corp names Jack Schwefel new CEO

Vince Holding Corp, the US fashion group that owns brands Vince, Rebecca Taylor and Parker, has announced the appointment of Jack Schwefel as its new CEO, effective March 29.

Schwefel, who will be based at the company’s New York headquarters, succeeds David Stefko who has served as interim CEO since August 28, 2020. Stefko will stay on as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Prior to joining Vince was the CEO of US retailer Cost Plus from 2017 to 2021, where he was credited with transforming the business with a focus on omnichannel performance, data-driven merchandising and marketing and partnerships.

He also spent several years as CEO at Dutch Fashion LLC, where he initially joined as a board member in 2012. There, he helped expand the retail division across all three of Dutch Fashion’s labels: Joie, Equipment and Current/Elliott.

Earlier still in his carrier, Schwefel held a range of senior management positions at multiple brands, including Gap, Esprit, Kohl’s.

Vince Holding Corp chairman of the board Marc Leder thanked Stefko for his leadership as interim CEO and welcomed Schwefel to the permanent position.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Jack as the CEO of Vince Holding Corp. His strong track record of driving profitable growth combined with his expertise in developing and implementing omnichannel strategies will be ideal to continue to grow Vince,” Leder said in a statement.

Schwefel commented: “I am thrilled to be joining the Company at this exciting time as we execute the next phase of growth for the Vince brand and continue to advance the progress made at Rebecca Taylor. These are two incredible brands with tremendous potential, which are supported by extraordinary creative leadership.

“I look forward to working with the teams to further strengthen the foundation and drive the strategies to deliver long term profitable growth for our shareholders.”