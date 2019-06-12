Vitra launches collaboration with Virgil Abloh

Swiss furniture company Vitra, famous for manufacturing the works of renowned designers such as Charles and Ray Eames, Verner Panton and Jean Prouvé, is soon to launch a collaboration with Virgil Abloh. Best known for his luxury streetwear label Off-White, Abloh also serves as Creative Director of Menswear for Louis Vuitton.

Vitra took to Instagram to tease the collaboration, showing small details of a piece of furniture in the making without revealing what kind of furniture it is. The product will be unveiled and made available for purchase later today.

Vitra fans didn’t seem so excited about the collaboration, however. Most comments on Vitra’s Instagram posts were negative, saying the company is risking its reputation by getting on the drop culture bandwagon when young “hypebeasts” are not even its core audience.

“Only this dude gets to knock off a McCobb chair with a door stop under one leg for Ikea and still get to work with Vitra after that”, said one of the comments, referencing Abloh’s previous collaboration with a furniture company, set to hit stores soon. One of the chairs in Abloh’s Ikea collection has come under fire for its strong resemblance to a famous design by 1950s designer Paul McCobb.