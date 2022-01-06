Vogue Japan appoints new editorial director

Tiffany Godoy has been named the new head of editorial content for Vogue Japan. She will work in close collaboration with Anna Wintour, Vogue’s global editorial director and Condé Nast’s chief content officer, and Leslie Sun, Vogue’s Asia-Pacific director.

“Tiffany’s experience working across print, digital, audio and video, coupled with her deep understanding of — and passion for — Japanese fashion culture, make her a natural fit for this role,” Wintour said in a statement.

Godoy has been a fashion editor for two decades, beginning her career in Tokyo. She has authored several books in relation to Japanese fashion including Style Deficit Disorder: Harajuku Street Fashion - Tokyo, Japanese Goth, and the forthcoming A History of Contemporary Japanese Fashion.

“I am incredibly proud to contribute to the Vogue legacy as the content lead for Japan,” Godoy said in a statement. “Japan and Vogue are pillars of my creative and career development, and I am thrilled to intersect new media possibilities, identity, and innovation through Japan’s singular aesthetic and cultural filter.”

Condé Nast began streamlining their global editorial structure in 2020 under new CEO Roger Lunch. Rather than have editor-in-chiefs for each individual magazine, they have appointed editorial directors to most international editions of Vogue. British Vogue is led by editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, who is also European editorial director for Condé Nast.