Vuori appoints former Nike COO Andrew Campion to board of directors

Vuori, the performance and lifestyle brand inspired by coastal California, has appointed Andrew Campion to its board of directors and its audit committee.

Campion brings over 17 years of executive experience from Nike, where he served as chief operating officer, chief financial officer, and head of global strategy. Before his time at Nike, he was senior vice president of corporate development at The Walt Disney Company. He currently serves on the boards of Starbucks Coffee Company, Williams-Sonoma, Inc., the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Vuori's founder and CEO, Joe Kudla, stated that Campion’s "unique perspective and level of expertise" will be a key strategic asset for the company. Campion expressed his admiration for Vuori, calling the brand a "game-changing combination of product innovation, authenticity, and purpose".

Since its founding in 2015, Vuori has become a key player in the activewear market, recently surpassing the 100-store milestone. The brand plans to continue its strategic global expansion by adding a significant number of new stores outside the U.S. by the end of 2026. This follows the recent opening of flagship stores in London and Shanghai, with plans for new locations in Seoul and Beijing by the end of 2025.