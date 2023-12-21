Vuori names new CMO

Performance apparel brand Vuori has announced the appointment of Karen Riley-Grant to the role of chief marketing officer, effective from January 22.

Riley-Grant confirmed the move in a post on LinkedIn, where she said: “I feel incredibly fortunate to have spent my entire career working for authentic brands, alongside incredible people.

“Well, my next role will be no exception: I’m excited to share that I’ll be joining the extraordinary team at Vuori in the new year. I could not imagine a more perfect fit at a more perfect time.”

She will join the company from Levi Strauss & Co., where she most recently served as chief marketing officer for over two years.

Prior to this, she had also held a number of leadership positions at the denim brand, namely that of VP marketing APAC, Middle East, Africa and VP global marketing, Challenger Brands.

Riley-Grant had further worked at Converse for almost three years, holding the positions of senior director North America marketing and senior director global marketing, Chuck Taylor.