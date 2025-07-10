Vuori taps former Fabletics executive as global president

Californian activewear brand Vuori has named Ashley Kechter its new global president. She joins the company from Fabletics, where she had served as global brand president for over two years.

Her appointment was announced via Vuori’s LinkedIn page, where it was also revealed that Edward Lee would assume the role of chief legal officer and corporate secretary.

In the post, the brand’s founder and chief executive officer, Joe Kudla, said that as Vuori continues into its 10th year, he was “confident in our ability to drive continued business growth as we thoughtfully expand Vuori’s footprint and establish deeper connectivity with consumers everywhere”.

Kudla continued: “Ashley and Ed are perfectly positioned to help Vuori do just that, and I’m excited to see our brand’s evolution and growth under the incredible knowledge and expertise they bring to their respective roles.”

Prior to Fabletics, Kechter had held a number of leadership positions at various companies, including president of global consumer products at Honey Birdette and PLBY Group; and chief business officer and general manager at Global Banana Republic.

Lee, meanwhile, had been chief legal and compliance officer at RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, for 13 years. Kechter had also served at the company during this time as chief merchandising officer, GM and EVP.

Their appointments have come during a period of rapid growth for Vuori, which last year closed on an 825 million dollar investment round. The company is continuing on its plan to open 100 stores by 2026, a mission it had initially set out in 2022.