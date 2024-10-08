Walgreens names Jason Stenta as chief commercial officer

Walgreens has announced the appointment of Jason Stenta as SVP and chief commercial officer.

In this new role, the company said in a release, Stenta will lead the company’s commercial growth strategy, driving development and commercialization of B2B healthcare services built on the company’s core assets, and enhancing partnerships with payers, health system providers and life sciences companies.

“Jason’s experience with complex healthcare organisations, along with his strong understanding of market dynamics, regulatory requirements, and customer needs, will be invaluable as we strengthen our relationships and solutions in healthcare,” said Mary Langowski, EVP and president, U.S. Healthcare, at Walgreens Boots Alliance.

The company added that Stenta brings nearly 20 years of healthcare experience. Most recently, he was at Optum, a UnitedHealth Group company, where he served as SVP, payer sales. Prior to Optum, he held leadership roles at CVS Health for 10 years.

“As we look to expand services, and provide partners with healthcare solutions they really need, I believe Walgreens core strengths and services in retail pharmacy will be key in how we’re able to do this,” added Stenta.

Walgreens also appointed Ramita Tandon as chief biopharma services officer to lead the company's unified solutions and offerings to life science and biopharma partners, including clinical trials, commercial patient support and healthcare data and analytics.