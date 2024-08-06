Watch and jewellery brand Wolf appoints Neil Cooksley as sales manager

Luxury jewellery and watch brand Wolf has appointed Neil Coosley as sales manager for the North of England, Northern Ireland and Scotland regions.

In his new role at Wolf, Cooksley will join the UK team comprising Umair Baig, senior sales director UK & Europe, Chris Strange, sales director UK & Ireland and Oliver Archer, sales manager for South of England, Wales and Ireland.

“Great to have Neil on board as we develop our UK sales team. We look forward to introducing him to our retailers and prospective customers as we look to increase our UK and Ireland business,” said Simon Wolf, the company’s CEO.

The company said in a release that Cooksley has worked within the watch and jewellery industry for almost 25 years. Starting his career at a high street jeweller, he then moved to The Watch Lab, where he ran two branches.

Cooksley spent the last 15 years of his career at Time Products, across many roles from sales and products to wholesale and most recently in travel retail.