Watches of Switzerland announces number of key appointments

The Watches of Switzerland Group has announced a number of top appointments to its management team, including a new non-executive director and new deputy CEO.

Chabi Nouri has been appointed as a new independent non-executive director and a member of the company's ESG committee, effective May 1.

Nouri has more than 20 years of experience in big-name luxury goods companies, including seven years as president and CEO of Swiss luxury watch maker and jeweller, Piaget. She also spent 10 years at Cartier, most recently as global head of jewellery.

Watches of Switzerland CEO Brian Duffy said in a statement: “[Nouri] has outstanding luxury retail experience, particularly in the watch and jewellery sector, and we are delighted to welcome someone of her pedigree and expertise to the board. I am certain we will benefit greatly from her knowledge and perspective.”

David Hurley, currently the executive vice president of the group’s US division, has been promoted to president of the division. He has also been appointed as deputy CEO of the group, “reflecting the importance of the US market”.

Additionally, Craig Bolton, currently executive director, UK, has been appointed as president, Watches of Switzerland Group, UK and Europe.

Duffy continued: “I would like to congratulate David and Craig on their respective appointments. Our management structure continues to develop in response to and in anticipation of our business development. I look forward to working with them as we continue to execute our Long Range Plan.”