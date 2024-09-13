WBA appoints Anthony Hemmerdinger as MD of Boots UK and Ireland

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) has announced the appointment of Anthony Hemmerdinger as managing director of Boots UK and Ireland, effective November 4, 2024.

The company said in a release that this follows the announcement in July that Seb James would be stepping down in November after six years to pursue a new role in the healthcare sector.

Hemmerdinger is currently retail & operations director at Boots UK, a position he has held since September 2022. He brings with him over 30 years of experience in the UK retail sector. In his current role, Hemmerdinger leads the team across its 1,900 stores and distribution centres.

Commenting on the appointment, Ornella Barra, EVP, chief operating officer, international at Walgreens Boots Alliance, said: “Anthony’s deep understanding of our business, passion for brilliant customer service and strong relationships will ensure a seamless leadership transition and enable us to build on our transformation journey apace.”

The company added that Hemmerdinger has been a principal member of the leadership team under which the business has undergone a successful transformation, growing into the UK’s leading health and beauty destination. Hemmerdinger has spearheaded Boots’ significant beauty re-fit and brand expansion programme across the company’s stores and has been instrumental in the delivery of its enhanced healthcare and beauty services in-store.

Prior to joining Boots, he was chief operating officer at Asda, where he spent six years leading company operations across its UK retail portfolio. He previously held senior operational and strategy roles at Greene King, Sainsbury's and Carphone Warehouse, and prior to that spent 17 years at Marks & Spencer.

“I am honoured to be appointed managing director of Boots, one of the UK’s most trusted brands and a place where I began my retail career with my first Saturday job as a teenager. This is an exciting time for the company and I look forward to working with Ornella and the wider team to deliver against our ambitious strategy and build on our great momentum,” added Hemmerdinger.