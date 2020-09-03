Wes Moore joins Under Armour’s board of directors

Sportswear brand, Under Armour, has announced that Wes Moore has been appointed to its board of directors.

Moore is also CEO of a poverty-fighting nonprofit, the Robin Hood Foundation. Prior to this role, he was CEO of BridgeEdU, a hybrid technology and coaching platform.

Kevin Plank, executive chairman and brand chief of Under Armour, said in a statement: “As we continue to integrate purpose into every aspect of our business, I am thrilled to partner with Wes to help guide the future of our brand, bring new communities into our UA family, and elevate our values to a global audience.

“Wes is a strategic thinker and dynamic leader whose unique expertise at the cutting-edge of finance, technology, and philanthropy will prove invaluable for Under Armour. We look forward to growing our brand and engaging Wes's exceptional leadership qualities as we deepen our involvement in Baltimore and communities around the world."

Wes Moore commented: “I'm excited to join the extraordinary team at Under Armour. Throughout my career, I have worked at the intersection of business and community helping to drive value for a dynamic and broad base of stakeholders.

“The Under Armour brand means so much to my hometown of Baltimore and has served as a great source of pride for me personally. Empowered by a remarkable Board and clear-set mission, vision and values, I see tremendous opportunity to continue harnessing the power of sport to strengthen the athletes and communities we serve globally.”

Moore’s position is effective on October 1.