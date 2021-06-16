Westfield hires new Chief Customer Officer, Caroline Puechoultres

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has hired Caroline Puechoultres as Chief Customer Officer, effective July 15, 2021.

URW, which owns the Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City shopping centres, revealed Caroline will be responsible for growing the company’s consumer offering and strengthening commercial partnerships. She will also play a key role in expanding omnichannel services such as click & collect and improving Westfield’s marketing and branding.

Caroline’s previous position was the sales and strategy director for the French supermarket, Carrefour Market. Her extensive experience also includes roles at Procter & Gamble, Intermarché, Tiscali, and Club Med.

Jean-Marie Tritant, chief executive officer of URW said in a release: “It is critical for URW to better understand evolving consumer preferences, digital opportunities and to leverage the audience at our assets so we can drive growth as well as capitalise on the ongoing disruption of the retail industry.

“Caroline’s expertise will help us accelerate the customer-centric transformation already underway at URW, and ensure we continue to create quality experiences, meet and exceed customer expectations, and strengthen the Westfield brand.”

Michel Dessolain, who served as interim CCO, will now step into a new role reporting to the CEO and continue to serve on the Management Board.