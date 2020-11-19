Westfield owner URW names new group chief executive

Westfield owner URW has announced the appointment of Jean-Marie Tritant as chairman of the management board and group CEO, succeeding Christophe Cuvillier on 1 January.

During a transition phase starting on 19 November, Tritant will hold the position of group chief operating officer.

Tritant, who was most recently the president of the group’s US division, said in a statement: “This appointment is for me an immense honour and I fully appreciate the trust that has been placed in me. URW is an exceptional company that I joined more than 20 years ago and is leader in its sector. I know that I can count on the group’s teams, their talent and their energy.”

Léon Bressler, chairman of the supervisory board of URW SE, said: “A transition phase is beginning for URW. I am delighted that Christophe Cuvillier has agreed to lead it for the Group. His long experience as CEO, particularly during the ongoing health and economic crisis, will be very valuable. I am convinced that Jean-Marie will lead the company with great success.”