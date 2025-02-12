Whit Alexander joins Tailored Brands as EVP and chief customer officer

Men's apparel retailer Tailored Brands has named Whit Alexander as its new executive vice president and chief customer officer, effective February 24, 2025.

The company said Alexander's deep expertise in omnichannel retail, spanning consumer analytics, performance marketing, and brand strategy, will be a valuable asset to the parent company of Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank. He will report to CEO Peter Sachse and serve on the company's executive committee.

In this role, Alexander will focus on driving growth by leveraging customer insights and implementing innovative marketing strategies aligned with the company's brand vision. He will also oversee enterprise data and analytics, as well as strategy functions.

"Whit is a forward-thinking leader with a proven track record of advancing retail marketing and personalisation, and building high-performing teams," said Sachse. "His comprehensive understanding of retail and insightful approach to omnichannel commercialisation will help us accelerate the development of personalised customer experiences and drive brand loyalty."

Alexander joins Tailored Brands from McKinsey & Company, where he has been a partner since 2023, advising consumer companies on growth transformation. His prior experience includes executive leadership roles at Best Buy (executive vice president and chief strategy officer, with previous roles as chief transformation officer, chief marketing officer, and senior vice president, personalisation, loyalty and strategy) and Target Corporation (vice president, guest planning and loyalty marketing and vice president, guest insights and marketing business intelligence).

"I am honoured to join Tailored Brands and excited to deepen the relationships between these iconic brands and our customers," said Alexander.