Whitney Peak named new face for Chanel Coco Mademoiselle

This past Friday, Chanel announced Whitney Peak as its new face for its Coco Mademoiselle perfume.

At only 20 years, the Ugandan - Canadian starlet already has a decent resume to offer. In 2021, she was casted as one of the leading characters in HBO’s Gossip Girl Reboot and also starred in last year’s Hocus Pocus sequel. On top of that, she can be seen in shows produced by the well-known streaming services Netflix and Apple TV.

Peak makes history as the first black representative for a Chanel scent.

Chanel recognized her potential in this latest appointment, welcoming her on board as a brand ambassador two years ago already. Peak was then featured in the Chanel 22 bag campaign alongside Lily-Rose Depp and Margaret Qualley.

The brand proudly revealed the new collaboration on social media and further elaborated their decision to cast the young actress in the caption: “Charismatic and natural, she embodies the Chanel elegance.”

Enclosed was an intimate, yet intriguing photo of her clutching an oversized bottle of the perfume while laying under the covers of a snow-white bed, smirking into the camera.