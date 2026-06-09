Who is Barbara Werschine, the executive tasked with reviving Lanvin?

At Lanvin, leadership changes are never insignificant. Some appointments, however, signify more than a simple managerial transition. They reflect a brand's condition, its vulnerabilities, its ambitions and sometimes even the spirit of the times. By entrusting the reins of the oldest active French couture house to Barbara Werschine, the group is banking on a profile renowned for a rare quality: the ability to transform without erasing heritage.

According to information revealed by WWD, the French executive is officially taking the helm of the house with a sensitive mission: to continue the ongoing restructuring, strengthen strategic categories, particularly accessories and menswear, while gradually expanding Lanvin into a broader lifestyle universe. This roadmap aims to restore coherence, desirability, and a clear vision to a house that has been seeking a new lease of life for several years.

Above all, this appointment highlights the very specific choice of a profile known for restructuring, repositioning, and modernising heritage houses in complex situations.

Specialist in transforming houses

In luxury, some profiles excel in creation, others in management. Barbara Werschine, however, has established herself over the years as a transformational leader, called upon where houses need to find a new direction, rebuild their desirability, or reorganise their model.

Before joining Lanvin in April 2026 as deputy general manager, she had been leading cashmere specialist Eric Bompard since 2020. This experience was marked by a thorough modernisation of the brand. This included a more premium repositioning, an overhaul of the collections, digital acceleration, an omnichannel strategy and an increased focus on CSR issues. According to Lanvin Group, she “successfully modernised the brand and optimised its financial performance”.

Under her leadership, Bompard also undertook several landmark projects: launching the first collections made in France, reducing air transport in favour of rail and sea and creating an in-house repair workshop.

Barbara Werschine's career extends far beyond cashmere. Trained at ESCP and then Harvard Business School, she began her career at Louis Vuitton before taking over the management of Celine in the UK in the early 2000s. She then joined McKinsey & Company, where she spent six years specialising in the luxury, high-tech, and consumer goods sectors.

The next stage of her career brought her back to the heart of major French houses. At Hermès, she notably managed the leather goods collections and the product strategy for the leather division, while also supervising projects combining innovation and craftsmanship: new materials, R&D projects related to leather and the development of the Métiers d’Art lines.

Between 2018 and 2020, she joined Zadig & Voltaire as deputy general manager during a period of strategic repositioning. There, she led the development of accessories, which became one of the brand's main growth drivers.

From Louis Vuitton to Hermès, and from Bompard to Zadig & Voltaire, a common thread emerges. It is that of a leader specialising in restructuring heritage houses, at the intersection of product, strategy, and operational transformation.

Leader influenced by Japan and the long-term view

Beyond her CV, Barbara Werschine cultivates the image of a leader who speaks as much about craftsmanship, transmission, and a “long-term view” as she does about growth and profitability.

She speaks Japanese and professes a long-standing fascination with Japan, its expertise, and its culture of craftsmanship. In her public statements, she regularly mentions “the value of time”, the preservation of artisanal crafts, and the need to build brands that can endure. In a recently published text on artistic crafts, she wrote: “True luxury is not the product. It is the time spent.”

This vision resonates particularly with Lanvin's historic DNA. Founded in 1889 by Jeanne Lanvin, the house has long cultivated an approach to luxury based on decorative refinement, artisanal expertise, and the world of 'art de vivre'.

It is precisely this heritage that Barbara Werschine seems to want to reactivate.

Reviving Lanvin without betraying its heritage

The mission, however, promises to be delicate. Since the departure of designer Alber Elbaz in 2015, Lanvin has struggled to regain lasting creative and commercial stability. Despite several changes in artistic direction and strategy, the house has never recovered the momentum of the 2000s.

According to results published by Lanvin Group, the group recorded a turnover of 240 million euros in 2025, a decrease of 18 percent year-over-year.

The Lanvin brand itself saw its sales fall by 30 percent to approximately 58 million euros. This occurred amid a global slowdown in luxury, as well as internal restructuring and optimisation of the distribution network. The group, majority-controlled by the Chinese conglomerate Fosun since 2018, has been implementing a vast transformation programme for several months. This includes store closures; cost reductions; a refocus on priority brands; and the sale of its Italian subsidiary Caruso.

In this context, Barbara Werschine appears to be a profile capable of combining financial discipline with creative repositioning.

Lifestyle as a new area for expansion

According to WWD and several specialised media outlets, the new leader also wishes to gradually expand Lanvin beyond ready-to-wear.

The projects mentioned include the development of accessories, leather goods, and menswear, as well as lifestyle extensions related to decoration and the home. This strategy is not accidental. In contemporary luxury, home and lifestyle categories have become increasingly important growth drivers for heritage houses, such as Hermès, Gucci, or Loro Piana.

For Lanvin, the challenge is to recreate a coherent brand universe while diversifying revenue streams in a luxury market that has become much more volatile.

Appointment symptomatic of post-crisis luxury

Ultimately, Barbara Werschine's arrival at Lanvin also says something broader about the current luxury industry.

After years of hyper-growth, the sector is entering a much more demanding phase. This is marked by the Chinese slowdown, shifts in consumer spending, and growing pressure on profitability. In this new cycle, groups are seeking fewer “conquest” profiles and more leaders capable of restructuring brands without distorting them.

The choice of Barbara Werschine precisely illustrates this new generation of hybrid leaders: simultaneously strategists, managers, product specialists, and defenders of the houses' heritage.