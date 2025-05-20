Who is Pierpaolo Piccioli: From his synonymous uniform to his protection of freedoms

Pierpaolo Piccioli's new path has now been unveiled. The Italian designer has been named as the successor to Demna at Balenciaga, where he will unveil his first collection for the Kering-owned brand in October, at Paris Fashion Week. Here is everything you need to know about him.

Pierpaolo Piccioli was born in Rome on August 29, 1967. He lives in Nettuno, the coastal town where he grew up, and is the father of three children: Benedetta, Pietro and Stella. He has always been attentive to inclusion and gender equality. In 2022, he wrote on his Instagram page: “I want my children to be free. I want them to be able to be, hope, dream, without ever accepting to be afraid, ever. Violence is regression, homophobia is regression, the need to categorise the soul is regression. Hate is fear and fear is a lack of love. Love for oneself and for others must be protected and guaranteed by solid, granite rights."

After completing his higher education, Piccioli enrolled at the European Institute of Design in Rome. From his early years, his commitment was combined with work in the atelier. After his first experiences, he arrived at Fendi in 1990 to work on the brand's accessories.

After Fendi, together with Maria Grazia Chiuri, he arrived at Valentino to develop the nascent accessories line. It was the beginning of a challenge: to transfer the great tradition of Valentino couture from clothes to objects, while maintaining the tradition, care and creativity of its founder. The experiment was a success and, in 2008, Piccioli and Chiuri were appointed creative directors of Valentino.

In 2016, with the departure of Chiuri, Piccioli became the creative director of the house of Valentino. In March 2024, the designer, in a joint statement with the brand, announced his departure from Valentino.

But who is Pierpaolo Piccioli? He is often dressed in uniform: white trainers, classic black trousers, a black t-shirt and sunglasses. Yesterday, for the announcement of his new position at the creative helm of Balenciaga, he chose a photo with the same look but in white, with three necklaces on the t-shirt.

“I like the idea of the uniform, I feel like a fashion worker. I wanted a worker's uniform: I have white trainers, the same trousers, the same t-shirt. In winter also a sweatshirt and coat, in summer nothing or a shirt, and an elastic belt that is always the same… I've been dressing like this for 5 or 6 years,” he said in an interview with GQ Italia in 2022.

Piccioli: ‘I’ve never done an internship in my life’

As for work, he has always had clear ideas.

“I have never done an internship in my life, for example. In the second year of the European Institute, I had an interview and said that I would not do an internship: if they wanted me, they would pay me. Even afterwards, I always appreciated those like that, because I saw myself in them. Some time later, those in the company who had agreed to hire me told me that they thought I was either crazy or a genius and so they decided to take a risk. But I was not aware of this thing, for me it was a way to demonstrate, first of all to myself, that what I liked to do could be a job and not just a pastime,” he said in the same interview.