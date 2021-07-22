Wil Beedle exits AllSaints after 18 years to focus on Shoreditch Ski Club brand

AllSaints creative director Wil Beedle has left the business after 18 years, 10 of which he spent at the British fashion label’s creative helm.

Beedle has exited the company to focus on Shoreditch Ski Club (SSC), the eco-brand launched in 2018 that he created and designs. “We wish him all the best for the future and are excited to see SSC grow,” AllSaints said in a brief Instagram post.

Beedle was appointed as menswear director at AllSaints back in 2006, before being promoted to chief creative director in 2012, which saw him work alongside the then newly appointed CEO William Kim.

A year later, AllSaints made its New York Fashion Week debut under Beedle’s creative direction, showcasing its SS14 collection in the US fashion capital.

Beedle to focus on Shoreditch Ski Club

In 2018, Beedle launched his new brand Shoreditch Ski Club in Selfridges, a conscious label making puffer jackets from recycled fibres. The brand describes itself as a “sustainably produced love letter to city skyscrapers and alpine fun”.

Beedle’s departure comes at a significant time of change for AllSaints, which last summer was given the green light to go ahead with a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) to streamline its UK and US store estates.

The brand was seeking permission from its landlords to transition most of its 41 stores in the UK and 42 stores in North America to turnover-based rent. It said at the time that a small number of stores would close “where business is not feasible”.

“We are also delighted that the majority of our landlords across the UK, EU, US and Canada voted in favour of our proposals, and would like to thank them for their patience and understanding,” CEO Peter Wood said at the time.

He said the decision to launch the CVAs “was not taken lightly”, and that they would be “instrumental in helping us to ensure the long-term viability” of the brand.