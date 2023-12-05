Will Simon Porte Jacquemus be the new artistic director of Givenchy?

Since Simon Porte Jacquemus posted a photo of Hubert de Givenchy's office on his personal Instagram account, social networks have been in an uproar: Will the successful designer replace Matthew Williams as Givenchy's creative director?

On Friday 1 December 2023, FashionUnited announced the official separation of Williams and Givenchy , the luxury brand owned by the LVMH group, with his depature to come into effect on January 1, 2024.

On Sunday 3 December 2023, Simon Porte Jacquemus posted a photo of an office (the room, not just a piece of furniture) on his personal Instagram account with the words "Chez Hubert de Givenchy". His social network immediately went into a frenzy. "Does this mean you're the new artistic director at Givenchy?" asked one follower, with three red hearts. "Is this an announcement?" asked another. "This would be interesting," added a third. Jaquemus, however, has not yet responded to these comments.

On TikTok, influencer and journalist Matthieu Bobard Deliere calmed things down: "I don't believe it at all. Simon Porte Jacquemus, we want to put it everywhere. Already, in 2020, when we needed to find a successor to Clare Waight Keller (ex-Givenchy, editor's note), we were talking about her." For the 'TikToker', the most likely hypothesis is Julien Dossena, currently at Rabanne, as "many rumours say that his days are numbered" at the house.

To date, LVMH has not made anything official. Nevertheless, the merry-go-round of designers is creating suspense. And the art of 'the buzz' definitely remains the driving force of France's Jacquemus, who could be taking advantage of the situation to draw attention to the date of his next show.

The designer's next show of his eponymous brand has been announced for 29 January 2024, four days after Paris Haute Couture Week. Entitled "Les sculptures", it will take place at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region.