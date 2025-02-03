Willy Chavarria named ASVOFF 17 jury president

American designer Willy Chavarria has been announced as the jury president for the 17th edition of film festival A Shaded View on Fashion Film (ASVOFF). The news was revealed by the event’s founder Diane Pernet, who said she “could not think of a more relevant president”. “Thank you Willy for accepting, I am sure it will be full of love and passion,” Pernet’s statement continued.

This year, ASVOFF is to take place from November 13 to 16 at Dover Street Market Paris, where it will return to once again platform films that explore the themes of fashion, style and beauty. Since its founding in 2008, the festival has welcomed an increasing number of notable industry figures showing their own works during the event, and in 2023, achieved official sponsorship from the French Ministry of Culture.

Chavarria joins a growing list of influential names that have headed ASVOFF’s jury in the past, including Rick Owens, Michele Lamy, Jean Paul Gaultier, Elisabeth Quin and Heron Preston. His appointment to the role comes as the US creative continues to spread his wings beyond that of his former base in New York, where he had made his international fashion week debut.

For the most recent autumn/winter 2025 season, however, Chavarria instead took to Paris Men’s Fashion Week, where he unveiled a politically charged show that seemed to question the motives of returning US president Donald Trump. Among the pieces, the collection incorporated an excerpt from a pro-LGBTQ+ speech by a bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, who now famously addressed Trump in a service at the Washington National Cathedral in which she called on the president to “have mercy” on marginalised groups.