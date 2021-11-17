Wolf & Badger taps former Co-op CEO as chair

UK fashion retailer Wolf & Badger has named former CEO of The Co-operative Group, Richard Pennycook, as its new chair and non-executive director as part of a wider board reshuffle.

Pennycook was at the helm of The Co-operative Group from 2013 to 2017. More recently, he was non-executive chairman of British e-tail giant The Hut Group from 2012 to 2018, having worked with the company in an advisory capacity since 2008. He will begin his new role on January 1.

New non-exec team

Wolf & Badger also announced Tuesday the appointment of Diana Hunter and Dominic Rose as non-executive directors.

Hunter has over 30 years of experience in the retail sector, including as CEO of alcohol retailer and supplier Conviviality, and senior executive roles at Sainsbury’s and the John Lewis Partnership.

Meanwhile, Rose has experience working at big-name British fashion companies, including chief operating officer at Depop, director of strategy and business development at Asos, and business innovation manager at Allsaints.

“I am delighted we have been able to attract Richard, Diana and Dominic to the board and I am looking forward to working closely with them in driving the next stage of development for Wolf & Badger as we continue to grow rapidly in the UK, US and internationally,” said Wolf & Badger CEO George Graham.