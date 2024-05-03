 
  • Home
  • News
  • People
  • Wolford appoints Regis Rimbert as member of the management board

Wolford appoints Regis Rimbert as member of the management board

By Prachi Singh

loading...

Scroll down to read more

People

Wolford store Credits: Courtesy of Wolford

Regis Rimbert has been appointed by the supervisory board of Wolford AG as a member of the executive board for one year with effect from May 6, 2023.

The company said in a statement that as chief transformation officer, Rimbert will support and drive forward the further transformation of the company.

Wolford, founded in 1950 in Bregenz, Austria is represented by 229 mono-brand stores and more than 2,500 retail partners worldwide in around 45 countries.

Executive Report
Regis Rimbert
Wolford