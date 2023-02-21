Wolford names Nao Takekoshi new artistic director

Austrian textile manufacturer Wolford has announced the appointment of Nao Takekoshi as its new artistic director.

The Parsons School graduate’s appointment comes as part of Wolford’s ongoing strategic development phase, through which the company is focusing on reinforcing and modernising the codes of the brand, while preserving its identity.

Takekoshi joins the Lavin Group-owned brand boasting broad experience at a number of notable fashion houses, where he has served in various positions.

While he has previously held the role of designer at the likes of Issey Miyake, Cerruti 1881, Donna Kara Women’s and Jil Sander, he has also served as a design consultant for Calvin Klein women’s collections and a consultant and illustrator for Gucci by Tom Ford.

Next to this, Takekoshi is the owner and designer of his own namesake womenswear and menswear lines based in Italy.

In a release, Takekoshi said: “Being appointed by Wolford represents an honour and the continuation of a journey I started in 2021.

“Wolford’s iconic positioning in the fashion world driven by legendary material innovation and dedication to sustainability are key elements in my inspirational journey. I look forward to reinforcing the brand's core values and creating designs that embody the modern woman of today.”