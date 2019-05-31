Woolrich International names new CEO

Woolrich International has named Stefano Saccone as its new chief executive officer, effective this summer. Saccone joins the American outerwear brand from VF Corporation, where he most recently held the role of vice president and general manager of Vans EMEA.

Saccone spent seven years with VF Corporation, according to his LinkedIn profile. Previously, he worked for three years as a general manager for sportswear and action sports at Nike, and four years with Ralph Lauren as a marketing director.

In his new role with Woolrich, Saccone will manage the global development plan, which pinpoints developing markets across Asia, England and France. Saccone will also focus on repositioning Woolrich's place within the U.S. market.