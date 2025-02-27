Wyse London appoints new CEO

Luxury cashmere womenswear brand Wyse London has named Kara Groves its new chief executive officer. Groves succeeds Suzy Slavid, who has stepped down from the helm position to return to River Island as trading managing director.

Groves most recently served as chief executive officer to cloth diaper brand Bambino Mio, a role she had held for just six months. Here, she outlined a turnaround plan which has positioned the brand for growth, particularly focusing on web return-on-investment (ROI) and international expansion via Amazon.

Prior to Bambino Mio, Groves had been commercial director at Time Products UK for over three years, during which time she was tasked with transforming Sekonda and rejuvenating Accurist.

She had also held a number of leadership roles at various fashion and lifestyle brands, such as chief operating officer at Mint Velvet and chief commercial officer at Joules. At the latter, where she had been for over seven years, Groves said she played a “pivotal role” in delivering a profitable three-fold sales strategy to increase revenue to 186 million pounds.

Groves confirmed her latest appointment on LinkedIn, where she said she was “happy to share” that she was starting a new position.