YNAP founder Federico Marchetti joins Giorgio Armani board

The founder of Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP), Federico Marchetti, is joining the board of luxury Italian label Giorgio Armani as a non-executive director.

This isn’t the first time the two luxury heavyweights have worked together. In fact, the Armani online store is designed and managed by YNAP.

Marchetti founded his label Yoox in 2000 in the early days of online fashion, before quickly building up the innovative label and publicly listing it on the Milan stock exchange in 2009. In 2015, he led the brand’s merger with luxury e-commerce site Net-a-Porter, creating YNAP as we know it today.

Marchetti announced in March he was stepping down from his position as CEO of YNAP after 20 years in the role. His contract expires in 2021 but he will stay on as chairman. The company is currently looking for a successor.