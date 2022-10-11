YNAP names Alison Loehnis as interim CEO

Italian luxury retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) has announced Alison Loehnis as its new interim CEO, effective October 31.

Loehnis joined Net-a-Porter in 2007 as vice president of sales and marketing, before working her way up the ranks to become president in 2011, and finally to her current role as president of Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter and The Outnet following their merger with Yoox in 2015.

She replaces Geoffroy Lefebvre who is exiting parent group Richemont after 11 years to “pursue a private equity backed entrepreneurial career”.

In her interim role, Loehnis will lead YNAP until the completion of its sale to Farfetch and Alabbar, which is expected to be before the end of 2023.

On completion of the deal, an external CEO will be appointed.

New interim CEO at YNAP

Richemont CEO Jérôme Lambert thanked Lefebvre for his time at the group and welcomed Loehnis as interim CEO, who he described as “a passionate leader who will continue to steer the business and its talented teams as YNAP enters an exciting new chapter”.

The news comes after Richemont announced in August plans to sell its stake in YNAP to Farfetch and Alabbar.

The deal sees Farfetch acquire a 47.5 percent stake in YNAP, while Symphony Global, one of the investment vehicles of Mohamed Alabbar, will take 3.2 percent, meaning YNAP will become a neutral platform with no controlling shareholder.

The deal also lays the path, through a put and call option mechanism, for Farfetch to potentially acquire the remaining shares in YNAP.