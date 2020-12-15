Yoox Net-A-Porter appoints new global operations director

Italian luxury retail group Yoox Net-A-Porter (YNAP) has named Mirko Nobili as its new global operations director.

Nobili joins from Burberry where he spent the past seven years, most recently as vice president of global customer fulfilment. He’s also previously held senior operations roles at Nestlé Italiana and Lactalis Group.

In his new position, Nobili is tasked with maximising YNAP’s proprietary hub-and-spoke omnistock logistics model, which is currently being implemented across 180 countries.

The model “enables a single view of all inventory and streamlines product flow between its nine global distribution centres, enabling maximum product visibility and setting strong foundations for long-term global growth,” according to the company.

Nobili will also be responsible for digital production across the group, “continuing to maximise the latest AI and robotics engineering to create the most extensive visual image library, bringing products to life for customers across each online store”.

Federico Marchetti, YNAP chairman and CEO, said in a statement: “For two decades, delivering exceptional customer service has been at the heart of the YNAP approach. It remains as important as ever today to our Group and a major differentiator in the luxury fashion sector - for both clients and brands.

“Mirko brings outstanding levels of expertise and a strong track record in delivering operational excellence at a global scale. Together with the wider Executive Committee, he will play an integral part in delivering our mission to connect people with the joy of luxury and fashion that lasts a lifetime and beyond”.

This year, YNAP announced that Geoffroy Lefebvre will be succeeding Marchetti as CEO as of 4 January. Marchetti, who founded his label Yoox in 2000, will stay on as chairman.