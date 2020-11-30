Yoox Net-A-Porter Group names Geoffroy Lefebvre as new CEO

Yoox Net-A-Porter has named Geoffroy Lefebvre as new CEO, effective 4 January.

Lefebvre joins from Switzerland-based luxury company Richemont where he is digital distribution director.

He will be replacing current CEO and founder Federico Marchetti, who launched Yoox in 2000.

Marchetti said in a statement: “As part of the succession plan communicated at the beginning of 2020, I am delighted to be handing the baton to Geoffroy Lefebvre as the CEO of YNAP Group. We have worked together over recent times and he fully masters our business model. In our 20th anniversary year, it is a fitting moment to kick-start the handover and I look forward to working with him as Chairman during the transition period.”