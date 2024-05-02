Yuron White joins Under Armour as SVP sportswear, run, basketball/Curry and collaborations

On April 29, 2024, Yuron White joined Under Armour as SVP, sportswear, run, basketball/Curry and collaborations.

White, the company said in a media release, brings 25 years of experience working in sportswear, with deep expertise in footwear. Based out of the company’s Portland office, he will report to Yassine Saidi, the company’s chief product officer.

“Yuron’s experience in sportswear and footwear will be instrumental in our next chapter of growth and delivering elevated design and product. I know that he will help us extend the reach of our offerings and partnerships to drive consumer demand,” said Yassine Saidi.

White joins Under Armour from New Balance where he held the role of vice president of global lifestyle, basketball and innovation. Prior to that he was at Nike, where he most recently was vice president of performance sports and cross category concepts, responsible for propelling growth across Nike's category businesses, including Nike tennis, Nike golf, men's & women's training, football, baseball, and Nike SB. He also held the roles of vice president of footwear at Jordan brand and vice president/general manager of Nike basketball in Shanghai.

"I am eager to lead the charge in creating cutting-edge footwear solutions that empower athletes to reach new heights of performance. Together, we will build on Under Armour's legacy of pushing boundaries and setting new standards, driving growth and success both on and off the field,” White.