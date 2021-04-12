Zadig & Voltaire appoints new head of sustainability

Hélène Jussua has been named head of sustainable development and French fashion brand Zadig & Voltaire. Jussua began her career at Carrefour where she spent a decade in the sustainability department. She then went on to work at Kering’s catalogue business, Redcats, where she oversaw strategy for a dozen of the luxury conglomerate’s labels.

In 2014, Jussua joined French ReFashion as director where she helped textile companies manage stock, focusing on repairing and recycling products. Since 2017, she’s been working as a consultant focusing on corporate social responsibility.

Zadig & Voltaire has been focusing on using more ecologically friendly materials, including recycled cashmere. The company is currently focused on international expansion, with sites set on China for future store openings.