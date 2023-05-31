Zadig & Voltaire appoints new North America CEO

French label Zadig & Voltaire has appointed Kristen Sosa as the new chief executive of its North America business.

A luxury fashion veteran, Sosa spent 23 years at US department store chain Saks Fifth Avenue, most recently serving as executive vice president and chief merchant. She was also previously the president of Americas at designer label Marc Jacobs.

WWD cited Sosa as saying: “I always shopped [Zadig & Voltaire], I loved the aesthetic and vibe of the brand and it was a brand that always resonated with my style.”

Global CEO Remy Baume said: “In addition to [Sosa’s] significant experience in our luxury industry in the region, her strong leadership style finely complements that of our management committee.”

Baume said Sosa will be “instrumental in increasing the share of Zadig & Voltaire’s accessories category in North America to match the level of Europe” - which currently stands at 50 percent.