Zalando co-CEO Rubin Ritter to step down

Zalando has announced that its co-CEO Rubin Ritter is stepping down from the company at the next annual general meeting (AGM) in 2021 in order to devote more time to his family.

Ritter’s contract was due to end in November 2023.

Since 2010, Ritter, along with co-CEOs Robert Gentz and David Schneider, has built up the company from a startup to a European fashion giant on its way to achieving 10 billion euros Gross Merchandise Volume in 2020.

Gentz and Schneider will continue to lead the business as co-CEOs following Ritter’s departure.

Ritter said in a statement: “I have always felt that being a part of the Zalando team is a gift and a privilege, and it will be incredibly hard for me to leave it behind. Zalando has allowed me to be part of a stunning success story that has exceeded my wildest dreams. I will be transitioning out of my role at a time where the company continues to accelerate and remains uniquely positioned for future success.

“Zalando’s role in the European digital economy will further grow, and in my remaining months I will ensure that we continue to rapidly advance the execution of our strategy.”

Cristina Stenbeck, chairperson of the supervisory board, credited Ritter’s “commitment, strategic clarity and decisive leadership” during his nine years at the company.

“As we look to end arguably the most extraordinary year of Zalando’s history we can only be immensely grateful to Rubin and the broader leadership team for the position of strength in which Zalando finds itself today,” Stenbeck said. “We are looking forward to continuing to work closely with Rubin over the coming months, and we hope that he will remain close to Zalando for the long-term.”