Zalora promotes Rostin Javadi to Chief Operating Officer

Online fashion retailer Zalora has appointed Rostin Javadi as Chief Operations Officer (COO). The company said, continuing to be based in Malaysia, close to Zalora’s regional e-fulfilment hub, in his new role, Javadi is charged with overseeing operational excellence across the group, managing Zalora’s operations ranging from warehousing and logistics, to customer service, payment security, and content production for the website.

Commenting on Javadi’s appointment as COO, Gunjan Soni, Zalora’s CEO said in a statement: “Rostin is an established leader in Zalora, with a deep knowledge in operations, and a champion of putting customer experience as a key differentiator for Zalora. Rostin has been part of its journey since its foundation year, a testament to his resilience and adaptability as a leader in the organization. I am confident that with Rostin at the helm of our operations, Zalora will continue to wow fashion consumers in Asia, by offering the best online shopping experience.”

Prior to his appointment as COO, Javadi served as the managing director of Zalora’s cluster market - comprised of Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei, Hong Kong and Taiwan, leading the performance and business plan within these markets.

Javadi, the company added, co-led the alignment of Zalora’s operations to suit both the nuanced fashion demands of the markets its serves while developing a supporting supply chain that is not only functional but also brings new competitive layers to the business. He helped transform Zalora’s supply chain, starting with the consolidation of its distribution centres into a single operation location serving the majority of its markets, paving the way for the establishment of Zalora’s current regional e-fulfilment Hub in Malaysia.

In 2018, he was instrumental in rolling out high impact initiatives, including cross border drop shipping and Zalora’s next day delivery subscription, ZNow, in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. Prior to joining Zalora in 2012, Javadi was a global venture development manager at Rocket Internet GmbH. He overlooked the launch and supported various startups across the Middle-East and North Africa. After graduating from the University of Cambridge with a Masters in Industrial Systems, Manufacture and Management, Rostin worked with start-ups in London as a consultant, and later as head of marketing and partnerships for Hubsphere, a SaaS provider of web-based analytics platforms.

Picture:Rostin Javadi via Zalora