Zappos names Scott Schaefer as new CEO

Zappos Family of Companies has named 14-year company veteran Scott Schaefer as its new CEO.

Schaefer first joined Zappos in 2008 as treasury analyst before working his way up the ranks to become vice president of finance in 2020.

Since December 2021, he’s been standing in as CEO following the departure of Kedar Deshpande.

Prior to joining Zappos, Schaefer worked for three years as a financial analyst at Davenport Wealth Management, and a year as a staff analyst at Ernst & Young.

Announcing the news in a LinkedIn post, Zappos welcomed Schaefer to the new position, and described him as a “long-tenured leader at Zappos, known internally for collaborating on new ways to drive innovative solutions”.