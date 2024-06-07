Zendaya joins On as brand partner, plans to reimagine products

Sportswear brand On has announced that actress Zendaya will be joining the company as a brand partner in what is to be a multi-year collaboration that will see the reimagining of certain product lines.

Zendaya, who said that she has been a “big fan of On for a long time”, will work with the brand to “drive meaningful conversations around movement and well-being” while also producing future creative campaigns.

The announcement comes on the heels of Zendaya’s recently released film Challengers, a tennis-focused drama for which the actress is the protagonist. Her appearance in the production and its associated press tour triggered the rise of the ‘Tennis-core’ trend that has swept social media in recent months.

Zendaya in On's brand campaign. Credits: On x Zendaya.

It is therefore fitting that On has secured Zendaya as the new face of the brand, with the company hoping that her influence on the big screen and red carpet will extend into the partnership.

On said that the duo will work to reimagine and collaborate on designs and future collections “through the lens of everyday movement, sports and lifestyle”, expanding on Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach’s fondness for storytelling.

A snippet of what is expected to come has already been revealed in On and Zendaya’s first creative campaign, ‘Dream Together’, a short film starring the actress which aims to open up conversation about movement and how it can connect people from different backgrounds.

Speaking on the film, David Allemann, On co-founder, said: “This film is the beginning of more stories to come and we are eager to bring in new and distinctive voices alongside Zendaya to continue our mission to dream together."

