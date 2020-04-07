Bel Kazan, a pioneer in slow and ethical fashion.

Belinda Kazanci, founder of the ethical label Bel Kazan was invited to Spirit of 608’s podcast “FEST” (fashion, entrepreneurship, sustainability + tech). What is special about her fashion brand is the whole journey that started in Bali, Indonesia, 15 years ago and now has a store in Los Angeles, while collecting lots of fans of her designs and beautiful bohemian prints.

This conversation will inspire everyone that is wondering how they can ethically build a business.