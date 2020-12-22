Podcast
Carla Fernandez, Ethically Engaging Indigenous Peoples
By FashionUnited
3 hours ago
Each month Sass Brown, an expert in ethical fashion, sustainability and craftsmanship, shares a fashion brand that approaches business differently and innovatively or operates outside of the main fashion systems and capitals. This month: Carla Fernandez, famous for saying that the haute couture of Mexico is located in the indigenous villages.
Listen to the full podcast of Joshua Williams and Sass Brown her: