Podcast
CEO Marcelo Camberos discusses Ipsy’s pandemic-proofing strategy
By FashionUnited
4 hours ago
CEO of Ipsy, Marcelo Camberos, said he hoped the Covid-19 pandemic would allow Ipsy to become “a bigger part of members’ lives.” In the Glossy Beauty Podcast, Camberos discusses how to create added value in a business, the future of Ipsy, the development of Ipsy’s beauty brands and what the new influencer looks like.Listen to the 30 minute podcast below.
Source: Glossy Beauty Podcast via Megaphone