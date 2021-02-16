Podcast
Creating Circular Fashion Economies
By Joshua Williams
7 minutes ago
The shift to a fully circular business model can be daunting to companies as sustainability encompasses so many different moving parts in a complex supply chain.
Sustainability expert and founder of The Knew Purpose, Sydney Price recommends that companies adopt a circular economy model. “This model is quite literally a supply chain that operates like a circle and is based on three core principles.”
Listen to the full podcast here: