  • Home
  • News
  • Podcast
  • Creating Circular Fashion Economies

Podcast

Creating Circular Fashion Economies

By Joshua Williams

7 minutes ago

The shift to a fully circular business model can be daunting to companies as sustainability encompasses so many different moving parts in a complex supply chain.
Sustainability expert and founder of The Knew Purpose, Sydney Price recommends that companies adopt a circular economy model. “This model is quite literally a supply chain that operates like a circle and is based on three core principles.”

Listen to the full podcast here: