Ganesh Srivats: how we’ll all be shopping in 10 years’ time

By FashionUnited

18 Mar 2020

The newest episode of Wardrobe Icons ‘ICONversations’ features the CEO of Moda Operandi, Ganesh Srivats. From his finance career and how he decided to make the switch to fashion, he tells all about his professional path that started in London. He shares insights on the future of fashion, tech, retail and business that are fascinating. This interview is hosted by co-founders Laura Fantacci and Petro Stofberg.

Source: wardrobeicons.com

