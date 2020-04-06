Podcast
How to communicate your brand through storytelling?
By FashionUnited
1 hour ago
Co-founders of content and communications agency Sonder & Tell, Kate Hamilton and Emily Ames, tell us all about their job. From how they created their agency, their own experiences and how they got to work with their current clients. They are revealing powerful tips on how to do content marketing right using storytelling, using a writer to craft the messaging and figure out how best to communicate with their customers.