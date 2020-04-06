Podcast
"I can’t help but smile and be proud" Joyce Weng, UK Managing Director Bulgari
In another episode of LVMH new series of podcasts, called ‘Tips to the Top’, which feature short messages from 12 successful women working in different countries and departments from the group, we learn the story from Joyce Weng. She tells us how she started at Bulgari and worked her way into becoming the Managing Director for the United Kingdom for Bulgari. How she learned to take chances and remain calm despite the obstacles.