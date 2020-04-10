InCharge: Karlie Kloss by Diane von Furstenberg

In this episode of her amazing podcast, fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg invites the American fashion model and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss. The brand new series of podcasts is intended to have intimate conversations about their journey not only in professional but personal life with very diverse guests who DVF finds have achieved success even if they went through difficult times.

Diane defines what it means to be #InCharge: Own your imperfections; they become your assets. You own your vulnerability; it becomes your strength. Owning it is very much about that—InCharge is very much about that. It’s about the relationship you have with yourself, which is where you find your own strength, where you find your core.

She defines Karlie Kloss as “born to be a woman InCharge”. Being at the highest levels of her career (more and more runway shows and magazine covers worldwide every season) Karlie decided to make a twist, pause her modeling and enroll in a school for coding. Today she has an organization, Kode with Klossy that aims to help out girls in her pursue of a career in artificial intelligence, by giving them the coding skills they will need.